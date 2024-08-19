For National Council elections
Styrian SPÖ wants a plan instead of agitation on migration
The Styrian SPÖ is gathering its forces for the election campaign at national level: a clear plan is needed for the economy and inflation - but also for migration and crime. "With heart and brain" they want to fight their way from third place in the polls to the top.
"Austria has had seven lost years," says Jörg Leichtfried, opening the Styrian Social Democrats' kick-off event for the National Council elections on September 29. As a member of the National Council and the first person on the state list, he lists several points that should not have happened: These include the continuing rise in inflation as well as the weakening economy. It is "a disgrace" that people can no longer afford to buy gas or groceries at the end of the month.
Second in line after Leichtfried is Karin Greiner from Gratwein-Straßengel. Her core message: "Others are agitating, others are throwing tax money around - the SPÖ has a plan." She calls Cofag a "prime example of a lack of transparency" and also has harsh words for the excessive waiting times for doctors' appointments. However, she is not yet able to give any concrete ideas on how to counteract this.
Clear line on migration
There is a concrete, albeit not new, plan for migration and crime - set out in the Kaiser-Doskozil paper. "We stand for the greatest humanity," says Leichtfried. At the same time, however, the rule of law must always be able to assert itself - whether in the case of Reich citizens or Islamists.
Franz Jantscher, third on the list, is focusing primarily on the demands of employees. As a voest works council member, he is committed to ensuring that everyone reaches retirement age in good health. And he believes: "45 years of work is enough." Greiner adds that far too little has been done recently in terms of "equal pay for equal work".
All of this is part of the program "With heart and brain for Austria", with which Andreas Babler is currently touring the country as the federal party chairman. On Tuesday, he will pay a visit to Kapfenberg - on Saturday, a full-day event with him is planned in Graz.
