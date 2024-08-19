Styrian SPÖ wants a plan instead of agitation on migration

"Austria has had seven lost years," says Jörg Leichtfried, opening the Styrian Social Democrats' kick-off event for the National Council elections on September 29. As a member of the National Council and the first person on the state list, he lists several points that should not have happened: These include the continuing rise in inflation as well as the weakening economy. It is "a disgrace" that people can no longer afford to buy gas or groceries at the end of the month.