FPÖ continues to lead the polls with 27 percent
Despite the pre-election campaign, the parties' poll ratings for the National Council elections remain unchanged. The FPÖ is still clearly in first place in the APA election trend with 27 percent. The ÖVP and SPÖ are in a neck-and-neck race for second place.
They are around four percentage points behind the FPÖ. Since the beginning of June, however, the Chancellor's party has consistently held the better cards in the duel for second place. The ÖVP currently has 23.2 percent, while the SPÖ has 22.1 percent.
NEOS and Greens vying for fourth place
The race for fourth place also remains exciting. The NEOS are currently in the lead with 9.8 percent, while the Greens have 8.5 percent. The Beer Party, which has been at around 5.2% since the beginning of July, still has a good chance of entering the National Council. The KPÖ, on the other hand, would not make the four percent hurdle with 2.9 percent.
Here you can see the result of the current APA election trend.
The other minor parties - Der Wandel and Liste Petrovic - are not yet included in the APA election trend due to a lack of polling data. This takes into account polls from the past five weeks and weights them according to their topicality.
Including the minor parties, a total of nine parties are on the ballot throughout Austria, with some others such as Liste Gaza only running in individual federal states. In order to compare their positions, Wahlkabine went online again on Monday. The parties provided answers to 25 selected questions, which were checked and presented by an editorial team.
The aim is not to make an election recommendation. According to the operators, it is intended to help people compare their own positions with those of the parties. This time, the Association of Austrian Adult Education Centers and SOS Children's Villages are among those behind it. The orientation guide has been used in around 30 elections since 2022.
