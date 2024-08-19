FPÖ continues to lead the polls with 27 percent

NEOS and Greens vying for fourth place

The race for fourth place also remains exciting. The NEOS are currently in the lead with 9.8 percent, while the Greens have 8.5 percent. The Beer Party, which has been at around 5.2% since the beginning of July, still has a good chance of entering the National Council. The KPÖ, on the other hand, would not make the four percent hurdle with 2.9 percent.



Here you can see the result of the current APA election trend.