Underwater robot
Missing diver found at a depth of 60 meters
He has been found! The 44-year-old diver who went missing in Lake Traunsee on Saturday was discovered on Sunday. Fire department divers were able to track him down using an underwater drone. And at a depth from which he could still be rescued by the specially trained frogmen.
The search was supposed to have stopped on Sunday, but the fire department divers from "Support Point 4" (diving groups Mondsee, Vöcklabruck, St. Peter am Hart, Seewalchen am Weyregg and a technical group) wanted to bring their missing husband and father back to the family as quickly as possible so that the relatives could mourn him.
The right instinct
To do this, they got a diving robot, which is remote-controlled by cable from the boat and is stationed at the Vöcklabruck fire department. They used it to explore the "Madonna" dive site, where the accident had happened, and the suspected places where the current might have carried the missing man from Steinhaus bei Wels. They had the right instinct and the underwater drone, equipped with a camera and two spotlights, came across the missing man at a depth of 62 meters.
Once it was known where he was lying, water rescue specialists dived down along the cable to the robot and were able to bring the body to the surface.
Autopsy likely
However, the body will probably not be handed over to the widow, but an autopsy will be carried out. This is because it still needs to be clarified what exactly happened on Saturday afternoon when the diver disappeared. As reported, the father of the family had come to the aid of his wife (36) during a panic attack or an emergency ascent from a depth of five meters, but then never resurfaced himself.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
