Storm in Pinzgau
Great team spirit during the clean-up the day after
Big clean-up in Pinzgau: the fire departments were in constant action in Kaprun and Zell am See. The state geologist was able to give the all-clear for two threatened houses in Thumersbach on Sunday. Various debris barriers are full to the brim. Dredging work is underway.
Doomsday atmosphere in Zell am See and Kaprun: as the sky darkened on Saturday evening, residents feared the worst. An apartment building on the Schaufelberg in Kaprun was hit again in just a few days. Several truckloads of rubble and mud had already been transported away.
Now the work starts all over again. The damage is enormous. The house will remain closed until at least Christmas. On Sunday, residents on Schaufelberg were still being urged to stay on the top floors of their homes. "We will wait and see how the weather develops and then decide whether a new road closure on the Schaufelberg is necessary," says disaster officer Manfred Höger.
Several mudslides had occurred in the municipality of Kaprun. After thunderstorms last Monday and Friday, parts of the municipality were under water for the third time. It was also a strenuous Sunday for the torrent control workers: the debris barriers in the Menggraben, which have just been cleared, now have to be dredged again. Holidaymakers were not impressed the next day and battled their way over the debris on bikes.
Fire departments in Kaprun and Zell am See called out
The Kaprun fire department was continuously deployed with 36 firefighters during the night and on Sunday: "I have never experienced anything like this in my 16 years in the fire department," said Mayor Domenik David after the exhausting clean-up work and thanked the population for their maximum solidarity.
No more danger for threatened houses
The Zell am See fire department had 33 deployment points throughout the town. The focus was on Thumersbach, where a resident was surprised by a mudslide in the rear part of his house. He was trapped, injured and rescued in a complex operation. Provincial geologist Gerald Valentin was still assessing the situation in Thumersbach on Sunday: "Two houses threatened on the Erlberg are habitable again. Work was still underway on the country road in the evening. In Schüttdorf, retention basins prevented worse damage.
Worried eyes are directed towards the sky. Hopes are high in Pinzgau that no more large amounts of rain will follow.
