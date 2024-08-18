Straight talk from Rapid
Katzer: “As of now, we’re not bringing in any more players!”
After making it to a European league phase, Rapid now only have English weeks to look forward to, but they also bring Rapid a big cash injection: 3.1 million euros are guaranteed, almost three times as much can be spent. Which is why many transfer rumors are circulating. But Rapid's head of sport Markus Katzer makes it clear to the "Krone": "As things stand, we will certainly not be bringing in any more players."
Norway's U21 team captain Kristian Arnstadt is even said to have already been in Vienna, if the rumors are to be believed. A "hoax". The Anderlecht legionnaire was not even on the green and white watch list. The list is long anyway, as Rapid's sporting management has done a good job in recent months. Of course, Rapid has now also been looking at possible reinforcements. Both for the defense, but also for the midfield after Sattlberger's departure from Genk.
But in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Katzer has now put an end to these discussions: "We have discussed it, but we won't be bringing in any more players. We have full confidence in the players we have. We have a lot of young players with potential, they will get their chance. Yes, we've sparked euphoria, but we'll remain calm and consider the next steps very carefully. You also have to trust the team. The squad is broad enough, there have already been many necessary changes in the last few transfer periods. The boys have earned it, we are convinced of them."
Rumors are being spread
The fact that names keep circulating is due to managers and advisors spreading rumors. Katzer has long since come to terms with this, that's the business. He explains why Rapid - despite the financial possibilities - is not following up now with a counter question: "What does it do to the team if we bring in a player now? What does that do to the atmosphere in the dressing room?"
Any immediate help would have to be a real reinforcement and should relegate those players who are currently performing so well to the bench. For example, Cvetkovic, Raux-Yao, Sangare or Grgic.
Otherwise, it would be difficult to lure a player with the prospect of only playing when two mainstays need a break. Unless you bring in the next promising player, but Green-White have already made provisions for that with Schöller, Kaygin and co, there is a lot of potential at Rapid II in League Two. In addition, Gale and Seydi will also celebrate their comeback in the fall...
Rapid's squad is set - also for the international league phase!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
