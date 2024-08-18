Vorteilswelt
Operation on the company premises

Post van went up in flames: Total loss

Nachrichten
18.08.2024 08:14

Fire alarm at the premises of the postal logistics center in Vomp in the Tyrolean district of Schwaz. One of the company's vans suddenly burst into flames in the parking lot after an employee started it. The fire department arrived - the vehicle was a total loss.

On Saturday morning, around 10 a.m., an employee started the van parked in the logistics center's parking lot to recharge the weak battery, according to the police.

All attempts by employees to extinguish the fire failed.

"A short time later, a fire suddenly broke out in the engine compartment of the vehicle for an unknown reason. All attempts by employees to extinguish the fire failed," said the investigators. The fire department was alerted.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire.
The fire department was able to extinguish the fire.
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol)

E-charging station also damaged
The fire brigade was finally able to quickly bring the fire under control and extinguish it. However, according to the police, the van was totaled.

An electric charging station nearby was also damaged by the heat. However, the police emphasized that the van was not an electric vehicle. The amount of damage caused cannot yet be quantified. 

read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
