BMW M5 Touring: The more beautiful, heavier brother

Wide body, aggressive front apron, striking diffuser at the rear with four fat pipes - the fast truck doesn't look like a wolf in sheep's clothing. And like the saloon, it delivers what it promises. At least in terms of performance: a total of 727 hp is available, generated jointly by the 4.4-liter BiTurbo V8 and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. One produces 585 hp, the other 197 hp. In total, the duo delivers 1000 Nm and drives all four wheels.