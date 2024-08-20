Loads luggage and electricity
BMW M5 Touring: The more beautiful, heavier brother
For those in a hurry: BMW is also launching the new M5 as an estate version - the third of this model series after 1992 and 2007 and the first with plug-in hybrid drive. As with the civilian 5 Series, the Touring has the nicer rear end. The only difference is that the sports car is significantly thicker.
Wide body, aggressive front apron, striking diffuser at the rear with four fat pipes - the fast truck doesn't look like a wolf in sheep's clothing. And like the saloon, it delivers what it promises. At least in terms of performance: a total of 727 hp is available, generated jointly by the 4.4-liter BiTurbo V8 and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. One produces 585 hp, the other 197 hp. In total, the duo delivers 1000 Nm and drives all four wheels.
The electric motor draws its power from a net 18.6 kWh battery, which is charged with up to 7.4 kW at the wallbox. Depending on the equipment, 61 to 67 kilometers and 140 km/h are possible on electric power alone.
At its best, the Munich model sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, i.e. it takes a tenth longer than the saloon. The top speed is identical: 250 km/h, 305 km/h with the M Driver's Package.
The saloon is already a real heavyweight, but the Touring tips the scales by a further 40 kilograms: the registration certificate states 2475 kg. But at least you get a variable load compartment, which doesn't exactly make the M5 Touring a load master, but still has a capacity of 500 to 1630 liters.
The chassis and adaptation options are basically the same as the saloon. In addition to the all-wheel drive (so variable that you can send all the power to the rear wheels if you wish), the M5 Touring also comes with 1.5-degree rear-wheel steering as standard.
Prices for the M5 Touring start at 145,980 euros, which is a good 2000 euros more than the saloon. The market launch is planned for November.
