"Krone" column
The battle for the Leiberl is fierce in midfield
Salzburg are said to be on the verge of signing Liverpool player Bobby Clark. However, the midfielder would face tough competition at the Bulls, as the team from Mozart's city are well-staffed in this position. A column by "Krone" editor Philip Kirchtag.
Bobby Clark's transfer to Salzburg is not yet official. However, the transfer should only be a formality, Liverpool and the Bulls have basically agreed on the transfer fee. The 19-year-old himself is also likely to be pushing for a change of scenery and wants to come to the city of Mozart. The Englishman is considered the absolute dream player of coach Pep Lijnders and is likely to sign a long-term contract with the Austrian runners-up.
With Clark, Salzburg will have a player who is universally deployable in midfield. However, when looking at the center of the Bulls, the following question must be asked: Where should he even play? Maurits Kjaergaard, who is currently outstanding, is set to play at left half-back, while Mads Bidstrup has currently secured his place at right half-back. However, there is also Nicolas Capaldo, who also has legitimate ambitions to start. Lucas Gourna-Douath and Mamady Diambou are two players competing for just one place in the "six", while Takumu Kawamura, who is currently injured, is also in contention. Oscar Gloukh, who has also been deployed on the wing recently but is originally also "at home" in midfield, should also not be forgotten.
The transfer of Clark will further intensify the already fierce competition in the center of the Bulls. However, there is more need for action in other positions. The defense in particular has not really looked solid so far. Salzburg would be well advised to improve their defense as well.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.