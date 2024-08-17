Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" column

The battle for the Leiberl is fierce in midfield

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 10:30

Salzburg are said to be on the verge of signing Liverpool player Bobby Clark. However, the midfielder would face tough competition at the Bulls, as the team from Mozart's city are well-staffed in this position. A column by "Krone" editor Philip Kirchtag.

comment0 Kommentare

Bobby Clark's transfer to Salzburg is not yet official. However, the transfer should only be a formality, Liverpool and the Bulls have basically agreed on the transfer fee. The 19-year-old himself is also likely to be pushing for a change of scenery and wants to come to the city of Mozart. The Englishman is considered the absolute dream player of coach Pep Lijnders and is likely to sign a long-term contract with the Austrian runners-up.

With Clark, Salzburg will have a player who is universally deployable in midfield. However, when looking at the center of the Bulls, the following question must be asked: Where should he even play? Maurits Kjaergaard, who is currently outstanding, is set to play at left half-back, while Mads Bidstrup has currently secured his place at right half-back. However, there is also Nicolas Capaldo, who also has legitimate ambitions to start. Lucas Gourna-Douath and Mamady Diambou are two players competing for just one place in the "six", while Takumu Kawamura, who is currently injured, is also in contention. Oscar Gloukh, who has also been deployed on the wing recently but is originally also "at home" in midfield, should also not be forgotten.

The transfer of Clark will further intensify the already fierce competition in the center of the Bulls. However, there is more need for action in other positions. The defense in particular has not really looked solid so far. Salzburg would be well advised to improve their defense as well.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf