The battle for the Leiberl is fierce in midfield

With Clark, Salzburg will have a player who is universally deployable in midfield. However, when looking at the center of the Bulls, the following question must be asked: Where should he even play? Maurits Kjaergaard, who is currently outstanding, is set to play at left half-back, while Mads Bidstrup has currently secured his place at right half-back. However, there is also Nicolas Capaldo, who also has legitimate ambitions to start. Lucas Gourna-Douath and Mamady Diambou are two players competing for just one place in the "six", while Takumu Kawamura, who is currently injured, is also in contention. Oscar Gloukh, who has also been deployed on the wing recently but is originally also "at home" in midfield, should also not be forgotten.