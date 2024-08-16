Vorteilswelt
At Opera Air

Jan Delay brought Gut Aiderbichl to life

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 23:00

A whopping 25 years in show business! Singer Jan Delay celebrated his anniversary at Gut Aiderbichl animal farm. 

Henndorf instead of the city of Mozart, a sanctuary instead of Residenzplatz! This summer's pop music highlight did not take place in Salzburg's city center - as is well known, concerts will not take place there again until next spring after years of radio silence. No, singer and multi-talent Jan Delay was drawn to Gut Aiderbichl on Friday evening. The German (47) performed with his combo Disko No. 1 and fired off a veritable firework display of hits.

Almost 3000 visitors came to the open-air concert.
Almost 3000 visitors came to the open-air concert.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

The Hamburg rap veteran started his solo career 25 years ago. Since then, he has been following a varied musical path, as his recently released best-of album "Forever Jan" proves. He celebrated his anniversary at Gut Aiderbichl in style, with well-known hits such as "Türlich, Türlich", "Klar" and "Oh Jonny" that had the almost 3,000 visitors in stitches.

"The welfare of the animals always comes first"
A pop concert at a sanctuary for animals - this was something new even for Jan Delay after 25 years in show business. There were already some curious scenes during the afternoon rehearsals on the stage at the concert venue. "We got donkeys out of the way and they stood next to the speakers and enjoyed the music," laughed Aiderbichl Managing Director Dieter Ehrengruber.

Party at the sanctuary: Aiderbichl boss Ehrengruber joined in the celebrations
Party at the sanctuary: Aiderbichl boss Ehrengruber joined in the celebrations
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

He emphasizes: "The welfare of our animals always comes first." There were no disruptions for any of the residents at Gut Aiderbichl during the concert. "The surrounding stables were empty, none of the animals were disturbed by the music," says Ehrengruber. Two years ago, singer Josh ("Cordula Grün") performed at Aiderbichl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
