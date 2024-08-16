Danger of war
Middle East: The calm before the firestorm
Iran and Israel are on the brink of war - which even the neighboring countries cannot avoid.
It still seems to be the proverbial calm before the storm. Yesterday, negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of Jewish hostages held by the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas continued in Qatar's capital Doha. There is little hope of a breakthrough.
However, both the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah and Iran have announced that they will not retaliate against Israel as long as the negotiations continue. Following the attacks on Hamas leader Ismael Hanyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran, allegedly carried out by Israel, and the killing of a high-ranking Hezbollah commander in the middle of the Lebanese capital Beirut, both Tehran and Hezbollah announced retaliatory strikes. This would lead to a conflagration in the Middle East. But how would Iran's and Israel's neighboring countries react to a war?
Saudi Arabia is one of Iran's biggest rivals in the region, but has only recently re-established diplomatic relations with Tehran and is also getting closer to Israel. "Saudi Arabia has declared its armed neutrality as a precautionary measure in the event of a regional war," says renowned Middle East expert Reinhard Schulze from the University of Bern in an interview with "Krone".
Middle East battlefield in proxy war?
As Egypt, Jordan, the Emirates, South Yemen and Bahrain are Saudi Arabia's closest allies, they are likely to sign up to this neutrality. Whether this can be maintained is questionable. As long as this neutrality exists, however, it will be very difficult for Iran to operate militarily, Schulze believes, as only the airspace over southern Iraq, Syria and Lebanon would be open.
However, this could change quickly, as a US intervention would take place via the ten US bases - eight of which are in the Gulf - and eleven other military posts - five of which are in Iraq, Syria and Jordan and two in Saudi Arabia. Theoretically, Saudi Arabia would then also have to take action against US aircraft should they operate in its airspace. "Finally, it is important to note that talks on a close partnership between Russia and Iran are currently taking place," says Schulze. "Should the US intervene in Iran, this could potentially lead to a conflict with Russia." And no one in the region wants to be the battleground for a proxy war.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.