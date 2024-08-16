Middle East: The calm before the firestorm

However, this could change quickly, as a US intervention would take place via the ten US bases - eight of which are in the Gulf - and eleven other military posts - five of which are in Iraq, Syria and Jordan and two in Saudi Arabia. Theoretically, Saudi Arabia would then also have to take action against US aircraft should they operate in its airspace. "Finally, it is important to note that talks on a close partnership between Russia and Iran are currently taking place," says Schulze. "Should the US intervene in Iran, this could potentially lead to a conflict with Russia." And no one in the region wants to be the battleground for a proxy war.