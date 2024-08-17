“I never give up, I’m a winner!”

Howled like a castle dog

Naturally, "Gazi" hates defeats like the plague. "I get angry quickly, I'm also a hothead. But I only get loud in the dressing room if I can help the team. Otherwise, I reflect on my performance," says the ex-bull, who howled like a castle dog after the championship title: "That was also the best day of my career, the greatest thing I've ever achieved. I'm only now realizing more and more what we've achieved." Today, Saturday, the Blacks are aiming for a three-pointer at "favorite opponent" Klagenfurt.