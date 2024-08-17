Storm's fighting machine
“I never give up, I’m a winner!”
Sturm want to add their second win in the championship this Saturday (5pm) against their favorite opponents Austria Klagenfurt. Jusuf Gazibegovic, who hates defeats like the plague, is also hoping for this. "I can get a bit hot-headed," says the 24-year-old stalwart in defense.
After the recent 2-0 win against Hartberg, Jusuf Gazibegovic made Christian Ilzer smile. The reason: the Sturm coach mistakenly believed that Gazibegovic had prevented Hartberg's chance to make it 1-2 in the final minute. It had actually been Emanuel Aiwu. "'Gazi' accepted my praise after the final whistle," grinned Ilzer.
And Sturm's right-back winked: "I must have been a bit carried away by the heat and didn't know what the coach was thanking me for. But Aiwu received the praise at the next training session," laughs the 24-year-old, who stands for commitment and passion like no other at Sturm.
"I've always been a fighter and a winner. I never give up, I want to assert myself!" says the fighting machine and emphasizes: "I'm not just a fighter, I'm also technically gifted."
Howled like a castle dog
Naturally, "Gazi" hates defeats like the plague. "I get angry quickly, I'm also a hothead. But I only get loud in the dressing room if I can help the team. Otherwise, I reflect on my performance," says the ex-bull, who howled like a castle dog after the championship title: "That was also the best day of my career, the greatest thing I've ever achieved. I'm only now realizing more and more what we've achieved." Today, Saturday, the Blacks are aiming for a three-pointer at "favorite opponent" Klagenfurt.
We want to take another step forward, but we're still a long way from reaching our maximum. There's still a lot more in it."
Sturms Kampfmaschine Jusuf Gazibegovic
The record is almost spotless: five wins in the last six duels, the last appearance in Klagenfurt a clear-cut affair. In the 4:0 win, Mika Biereth scored a brace early on to put the game beyond doubt. "We want to take another step forward, but we're still a long way from reaching our maximum. There's still a lot more in it."
