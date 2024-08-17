Rotenturm Castle is now looking for an artistic director

Vitasek, Krutzler, Böck, Haider: who will join them?

The former park cinema, which stands in the middle of the idyllic seven-hectare park of Rotenturm Castle and is owned by the Schinner family, is now set to provide Burgenland with another stage. The local theater association has already been using the location for three years, but they now want to open the curtain for cabaret and cabaret. To this end, they are currently looking for an artistic director to breathe new life into the venue. In terms of artistic directors, Burgenland already boasts numerous greats from the local scene, such as Andreas Vitasek in Güssing, Christoph Krutzler in Bildein, Wolfgang Böck in Kobersdorf or Alfons Haider in Mörbisch and at Tabor Castle.