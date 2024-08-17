For the stage in the Park Cinema
Rotenturm Castle is now looking for an artistic director
The former park cinema at Rotenturm Castle is to be established as a cabaret and cabaret stage. However, the search is still on for an artistic director.
Art and culture lovers are well catered for in Burgenland. The state has now also made a name for itself as a cabaret stronghold far beyond its borders. No wonder, as there is probably no other region in Central Europe where so many cabaret artists come from or live as here in southern Burgenland, as Governor Hans Peter Doskozil recently said at the "All Stars Gala" at Güssing Castle, hosted by artistic director Andreas Vitasek.
Vitasek, Krutzler, Böck, Haider: who will join them?
The former park cinema, which stands in the middle of the idyllic seven-hectare park of Rotenturm Castle and is owned by the Schinner family, is now set to provide Burgenland with another stage. The local theater association has already been using the location for three years, but they now want to open the curtain for cabaret and cabaret. To this end, they are currently looking for an artistic director to breathe new life into the venue. In terms of artistic directors, Burgenland already boasts numerous greats from the local scene, such as Andreas Vitasek in Güssing, Christoph Krutzler in Bildein, Wolfgang Böck in Kobersdorf or Alfons Haider in Mörbisch and at Tabor Castle.
In Rotenturm, at least the audience size will be more manageable. The former cinema, which opened in the 1960s, has 180 seats and a bar.
Schinner: Want a stage for young artists
"That's why we can well imagine young and up-and-coming cabaret artists or actors in particular using the venue for previews in order to get an honest response from the audience," says Constanze Schinner. The artistic director we are looking for should have a feeling for Burgenland, says Schinner, "our wish is that people feel great joy when they attend a performance, regardless of whether it is laughter, music or theater."
About Rotenturm Castle
Built between 1862 and 1864 as the manor house of the Erdödy family, Rotenturm Castle changed hands constantly after 1924. Exposed to increasing decay, the former manor house was extensively revitalized in 2008 by Viennese real estate entrepreneur Heinz Schinner in cooperation with the monument protection authorities. Now known beyond the country's borders as a fairytale castle, the location offers the best conditions for dream weddings and concerts, but also serves as a residence.
