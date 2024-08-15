Serious condition
Attack on Yamal’s father while walking his dog
New details on the knife attack on the father of Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal: Mounir Nasraoui was stabbed three times on Wednesday evening after getting into an argument with several men while walking his dog.
The Catalan regional police confirmed several media reports on Thursday according to which the father of European champion Lamine Yamal was allegedly stabbed on Wednesday evening in his home town of Mataro, around 30 kilometers north-east of Barcelona.
Nasraoui is in hospital with stab wounds, but his life is not in danger. According to the police, three suspects have been arrested for attempted murder.
Attack while out walking
According to a police spokesman, the attack took place at around 9.10 p.m. in a parking lot in the Rocafonda district, where Yamal grew up. Nasraoui had got into an argument with several men while walking his dog.
The men returned a short time later and attacked him. Yamal's father told the police that he was verbally abused and sprayed with water as he walked along the street.
Nasraoui suffered two stab wounds in his abdomen and one in his chest during the attack. He was taken to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Badalona during the night. There he was "in a serious but stable condition" on Thursday, according to the report. There is no information yet on when he might be discharged from hospital.
Youngest European champion in history
The 17-year-old Yamal has played for FC Barcelona since he was a child. He won the title with the Spanish national team at the European Championship in Germany in July, one day after his 17th birthday - making him the youngest European champion in history.
The attacker was the great discovery of the tournament and is celebrated as a "child prodigy". He celebrates his goals by forming the number sequence 304 with his hands - an allusion to the zip code of the district in which he grew up.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
