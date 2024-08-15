Braking because of an animal
Police car involved in crash: Three injured
A police patrol car was involved in a rear-end collision in East Tyrol on Thursday morning: A female officer had braked the patrol car on a bend due to a wild animal lying on the road, whereupon a car driving behind hit the patrol car. Three people were injured in the crash.
The accident happened shortly before 9.30 am. The 36-year-old policewoman was driving her patrol car from Thal in the direction of Assling. She was supposed to be monitoring an event there with a colleague sitting in the passenger seat.
Crash on a bend
The accident then happened on a right-hand bend. "The driver braked the service vehicle in front of an obstacle on the road, a wild animal that had already died," the executive report states. A following car then hit the police car.
After receiving first aid at the scene of the accident, the 36-year-old policewoman had to be flown to Innsbruck University Hospital by emergency helicopter.
Second police officer and co-driver taken to hospital
The 53-year-old police officer and the 49-year-old Austrian woman were taken to hospital in Lienz by ambulance for further treatment. Both vehicles sustained massive material damage.
