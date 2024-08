Slight earthquake registered near Schwaz in Tyrol

A slight earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 was registered near Schwaz in Tyrol on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Austrian Seismological Service (GeoSphere Austria), it was felt "clearly" by some people in the area of the epicenter. The shaking was perceived as a "jolt" and in the form of "jolts". There was also talk of a "rumbling of the ground". However, no damage to buildings was known and was not expected.