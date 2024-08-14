Vorteilswelt
"Krone" festival 2024

Linz is getting ready for the perfect wave

14.08.2024 18:07

The countdown is on! The "Krone" festival begins on Friday at the Urfahran market area. The stars are on their way to the provincial capital, where set-up work has been almost complete since Wednesday evening. Read on to find out who has already inspected the festival site and how preparations are going.

Sing along, clap along, dance along - at the Taubenmarkt in the center of Linz on Wednesday, "Alle Achtung" got the fans in the mood for the mega open air at the Urfahran market area with hits like "Marie" at the official "Krone" festival warm-up. At the same time, work on the area right next to the Danube was entering the home straight.

Stefan Krausbar (l.) from the professional fire department in Linz, Michael Gruber from the Samaritans and Michael Hubmann (r.) from the city police command inspecting the area in Urfahr.
Stefan Krausbar (l.) from the professional fire department in Linz, Michael Gruber from the Samaritans and Michael Hubmann (r.) from the city police command inspecting the area in Urfahr.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

"The LED walls have been installed, the lighting and sound are also in place - we're ready so far," says KOOP boss Didi Recknagl, who organizes the "Krone" festival together with his team and also gave Governor Thomas Stelzer a look behind the scenes on Wednesday.

"OÖ-Krone" editor-in-chief Alexandra Halouska and Governor Thomas Stelzer.
"OÖ-Krone" editor-in-chief Alexandra Halouska and Governor Thomas Stelzer.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

A look at the official program booklet heightened the anticipation that Linz Mayor Klaus Luger had already conveyed during the recording of his video message.

KOOP boss Didi Recknagl (left), Josef Paukenhaider (center) from Brauunion, "OÖ-Krone" editorial coordinator Harald Kalcher and "Krone" girl Johanna at the beer tapping on Wednesday afternoon.
KOOP boss Didi Recknagl (left), Josef Paukenhaider (center) from Brauunion, "OÖ-Krone" editorial coordinator Harald Kalcher and "Krone" girl Johanna at the beer tapping on Wednesday afternoon.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

From Tim Bendzko and AUT of ORDA to KAMRAD and Münchener Freiheit - the line-up of stars at the "Krone" festival, which runs from Friday to Sunday, is brilliant.

Kaiser beer keg is already tapped
"My personal highlight will be when we surf the perfect wave with Juli," said "OÖ-Krone" editor-in-chief Alexandra Halouska, while Recknagl unofficially opened the festival on Wednesday with the tapping of the Kaiser beer barrel alongside Josef Paukenhaider from Brauunion and "OÖ-Krone" editorial coordinator Harald Kalcher.

Mayor Klaus Luger, here with Alexandra Halouska, recorded his video message at the festival site.
Mayor Klaus Luger, here with Alexandra Halouska, recorded his video message at the festival site.
(Bild: Einöder Horst)

To ensure that everything runs smoothly at the festival, the emergency services from the municipal police force, the professional fire department and the Samaritans are also well coordinated. The security precautions are high, but will not be made public for tactical reasons. One thing is certain: there will be more police on duty and they will also be mingling with the crowd in plain clothes.

Free ice cream for public transport riders
New this year: the free ice cream promotion with the Upper Austrian Transport Association. Anyone traveling to the festival by public transport should register in advance for a SURACE ice cream sundae at kronefest.at/eisaktion.

Philipp Zimmermann, Andrea Kloimstein, Barbara Kneidinger, Lisa Stockhammer and Mario Ruhmanseder (from left to right) are part of the "Krone" team reporting from the festival.
Philipp Zimmermann, Andrea Kloimstein, Barbara Kneidinger, Lisa Stockhammer and Mario Ruhmanseder (from left to right) are part of the "Krone" team reporting from the festival.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

Five questions for the new "Krone" festival presenter
Before Laura Bilgeri takes to the Sparkasse OÖ main stage on Friday at 4 pm, another woman will celebrate her premiere as presenter of the Sparkasse OÖ main stage: Carola Wachholder (35). We spoke to the Mauthausen native in advance.

"Krone": The "Krone" festival starts on Friday: What are you particularly looking forward to?
Carola Wachholder: To the cozy get-together, enjoying the music of different genres - that's just great.

New festival presenter: Carola Wachholder (35).
New festival presenter: Carola Wachholder (35).
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

Is there a star whose performance you are particularly looking forward to?
I'm looking forward to AVEC and Münchener Freiheit.

What music do you listen to in your private life?
Kings of Leon and a lot of indie music. I also listen to pop and pop songs.

You like festivals.
Yes, I've even been to the Coachella festival in the USA.

What do you do when you're not working at the "Krone" festival?
I'm self-employed and mainly produce 50 to 90-minute documentaries, including for ORF.

Barbara Kneidinger
