"Krone" festival 2024
Linz is getting ready for the perfect wave
The countdown is on! The "Krone" festival begins on Friday at the Urfahran market area. The stars are on their way to the provincial capital, where set-up work has been almost complete since Wednesday evening. Read on to find out who has already inspected the festival site and how preparations are going.
Sing along, clap along, dance along - at the Taubenmarkt in the center of Linz on Wednesday, "Alle Achtung" got the fans in the mood for the mega open air at the Urfahran market area with hits like "Marie" at the official "Krone" festival warm-up. At the same time, work on the area right next to the Danube was entering the home straight.
"The LED walls have been installed, the lighting and sound are also in place - we're ready so far," says KOOP boss Didi Recknagl, who organizes the "Krone" festival together with his team and also gave Governor Thomas Stelzer a look behind the scenes on Wednesday.
A look at the official program booklet heightened the anticipation that Linz Mayor Klaus Luger had already conveyed during the recording of his video message.
From Tim Bendzko and AUT of ORDA to KAMRAD and Münchener Freiheit - the line-up of stars at the "Krone" festival, which runs from Friday to Sunday, is brilliant.
Kaiser beer keg is already tapped
"My personal highlight will be when we surf the perfect wave with Juli," said "OÖ-Krone" editor-in-chief Alexandra Halouska, while Recknagl unofficially opened the festival on Wednesday with the tapping of the Kaiser beer barrel alongside Josef Paukenhaider from Brauunion and "OÖ-Krone" editorial coordinator Harald Kalcher.
To ensure that everything runs smoothly at the festival, the emergency services from the municipal police force, the professional fire department and the Samaritans are also well coordinated. The security precautions are high, but will not be made public for tactical reasons. One thing is certain: there will be more police on duty and they will also be mingling with the crowd in plain clothes.
Free ice cream for public transport riders
New this year: the free ice cream promotion with the Upper Austrian Transport Association. Anyone traveling to the festival by public transport should register in advance for a SURACE ice cream sundae at kronefest.at/eisaktion.
Five questions for the new "Krone" festival presenter
Before Laura Bilgeri takes to the Sparkasse OÖ main stage on Friday at 4 pm, another woman will celebrate her premiere as presenter of the Sparkasse OÖ main stage: Carola Wachholder (35). We spoke to the Mauthausen native in advance.
"Krone": The "Krone" festival starts on Friday: What are you particularly looking forward to?
Carola Wachholder: To the cozy get-together, enjoying the music of different genres - that's just great.
Is there a star whose performance you are particularly looking forward to?
I'm looking forward to AVEC and Münchener Freiheit.
What music do you listen to in your private life?
Kings of Leon and a lot of indie music. I also listen to pop and pop songs.
You like festivals.
Yes, I've even been to the Coachella festival in the USA.
What do you do when you're not working at the "Krone" festival?
I'm self-employed and mainly produce 50 to 90-minute documentaries, including for ORF.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
