Anti-terror package fails due to party dispute

The ÖVP reacted angrily to the refusal of all other parties to go along with their plans in this regard. Secretary General Christian Stocker speaks of a "unified party of the dangerous" consisting of the Greens, FPÖ and SPÖ. Instead of equipping the Office for the Protection of the Constitution with the necessary new powers, the Greens and FPÖ want to review the work of the Directorate of State Security Intelligence Services (DSN) in the run-up to the foiled attack on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna.