Farmer as start-up

How a small rice plant attracted 300 bulk buyers

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 16:55

The staple food of Asia also thrives in our latitudes! Hardly anyone would have expected this in the past: Gregor Neumeyer discovered a gap in the market with rice on Weinviertel fields - and pursued it further. The first little plant sprouted nine years ago - and the small organic start-up has developed into a veritable "rice commune".

This year, for the first time, more than 100 tons are being produced with 18 partner farmers - it's dry rice, mind you. Its advantage: no water flooding is necessary for the special cultivation. And: "We can make it possible to consciously buy food in our latitudes that would otherwise be transported thousands of kilometers around the world," says Gerasdorfer.

This project also offers a healthy and at the same time economically interesting cultivation alternative for currently 18 other farmers.

Landeshauptfrau-Stellvertreter Stephan Pernkopf

Expansion: from rice packets to wagonloads
As is the case with innovative entrepreneurs, the next step followed - an expansion: the new, enlarged rice farm not only offers more storage and office space, but also marketing and tasting areas.

This was already necessary, as Neumeyer has long since set the course for bulk buyers: The farmer supplies almost 300 retailers in Austria, Germany and Switzerland, including major customers such as baby food groups and bakery chains.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
