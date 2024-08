The best parties by the water on public holidays

Day party in the Pratersauna

The Pratersauna (2nd, Waldsteingartenstraße 135) is hosting a day party today. The well-known Viennese club has a spacious outdoor pool with numerous cabanas and loungers. The right music will be provided. The party starts at 3 pm and reservations are accepted until 2 pm. The daytime party ends at 10 pm, after which the club continues to operate.