Erica Eloff: “I don’t believe in drawers!”

Erica Eloff was born and grew up in South Africa. She received her first musical training from her mother in violin and piano and then completed a degree in music with singing at the University of Potchefstroom.

She started her career in the UK and has been at the Landestheater Linz since the 2020/21 season.

In a duet with Erwin Schrott, she also wowed audiences at the Salzkammergut Open Air this year.

She was voted the audience's favorite of the 2023/24 season by the "Freunde Linzer Musiktheater" association.