The next storm front rushed over Tyrol

Power outage in some places

The rear Zillertal was affected, for example, pictures show a mudslide in Schwendau. In Ebbs, residents reported a partial power outage, as well as in Schwoich and Niederndorf. In East Tyrol, snapped trees were the main cause of three provincial roads being closed. In the Unterland region, the hail flyers were out and about, but were apparently unable to prevent the hail completely.