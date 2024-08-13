Fire near Athens: teenagers set a new fire

The situation in Greece is escalating dramatically. The fires have been raging unabated for three days and the fire department is fighting tirelessly against the flames that keep flaring up. A fire also broke out in Glyfada in the south of Athens on Tuesday. But it soon became clear that it had been set. Two teenagers were arrested and fined 4640 euros. Thanks to drones and thermal imaging cameras, the fire was discovered early and brought under control.