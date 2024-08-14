Styrians are alarmed
Krsko is more dangerous than Ukrainian nuclear power plant
Fire at the Zaporizhzhya power plant (Ukraine), malfunction at the Beznau nuclear power plant in Switzerland: the nuclear danger in Europe is increasing. How is Styria prepared for a meltdown? Disaster prevention expert Harald Eitner knows all the plans.
There has been no good news from European nuclear countries in recent days: In Ukraine, the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhya power plant was on fire, in Switzerland the Beznau nuclear power plant was automatically shut down after a malfunction. Fortunately, we don't have any nuclear power plants in Austria - but what happens if something happens elsewhere?
Harald Eitner, Head of the Styrian Civil Protection Department, has all the emergency plans ready to hand in his drawer: "The Austrian radiation early warning system has more than 300 stations where external radiation is measured automatically and continuously. We have also installed air monitoring stations in regions close to the border. For example, at the Krško nuclear power plant, so that we don't have to wait for information from Slovenia."
The Slovenians keep assuring us that the Krško nuclear power plant is well maintained - but it is more than 40 years old.
Harald Eitner, Katastrophenschutz Graz
The levels are constantly analyzed and if they are exceeded, measures are taken: "Initially, the focus is on agriculture, checking food and a possible ban on keeping animals outdoors. In the event of contamination, the milk has to be thrown away and animals must be kept indoors," explains Eitner.
The fire in Ukraine is of less concern to the expert than Krško: "We are not measuring any increased radiation levels and have not received any warnings from other countries." Due to its design, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant cannot be compared with Chernobyl, but fuel rods that cannot be cooled after an accident still pose a risk.
However, the continued operation of Krško is much more worrying, says Eitner: "This power plant is not far from Styria - and more than 40 years old!"
