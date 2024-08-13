Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Storms &amp; heat record

50,000 lightning flashes – and more to come!

Nachrichten
13.08.2024 21:30

Meteorologists are currently thrilled during the day and wide awake at night: thunderstorms raged across Austria from Monday to Tuesday and a lightning storm lit up the night. The start of a weather week that has it all.

comment0 Kommentare

With 805 lightning strikes, the experts from the Ubimet weather service in Vienna recorded more discharges in just half an hour than in the entire years 2015 (187) and 2023 (771). On average, 2941 lightning strikes are recorded in the Austrian capital every year.

Completely different figures come from Lower Austria: 11,000 lightning strikes were discharged there during the night. In the whole of Austria - Tyrol, Salzburg and Styria were also affected - as many as 24,000 lightning strikes were recorded on Monday and more than 13,000 on Tuesday night.

A pattern that continued on Tuesday afternoon and evening. And the heat will continue until the weekend. There could even be a new annual heat record in the east. This is currently held by the city of Vienna, where 36.4 degrees were measured on June 30. From Marchfeld to Seewinkel, meteorologist Michele Salmi told "Krone", hot air from the Balkans could drive the thermometers to a new record. While it will remain "cool" in Bregenz (29 degrees), Vienna is expecting at least 35 degrees again.

Zitat Icon

The hottest day of the year will be close. The south-easterly wind, which is freshening up in the east today, will bring dry and hot air from the Balkans.

Michele Salmi, Wetterexperte von Ubimet Austria

Until the clouds darken again. Heavy thunderstorms will develop on Thursday and Friday, especially in the mountains. A strong cold front will pass over us during the course of Saturday. From the morning onwards, heavy thunderstorms will spread from the west to the countryside, with severe thunderstorms also expected in the east on Sunday. Meanwhile, heavy rain will become an issue in the west. And also snow above 2500 meters.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Steinkogler
Stefan Steinkogler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf