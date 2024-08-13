Storms & heat record
50,000 lightning flashes – and more to come!
Meteorologists are currently thrilled during the day and wide awake at night: thunderstorms raged across Austria from Monday to Tuesday and a lightning storm lit up the night. The start of a weather week that has it all.
With 805 lightning strikes, the experts from the Ubimet weather service in Vienna recorded more discharges in just half an hour than in the entire years 2015 (187) and 2023 (771). On average, 2941 lightning strikes are recorded in the Austrian capital every year.
Completely different figures come from Lower Austria: 11,000 lightning strikes were discharged there during the night. In the whole of Austria - Tyrol, Salzburg and Styria were also affected - as many as 24,000 lightning strikes were recorded on Monday and more than 13,000 on Tuesday night.
A pattern that continued on Tuesday afternoon and evening. And the heat will continue until the weekend. There could even be a new annual heat record in the east. This is currently held by the city of Vienna, where 36.4 degrees were measured on June 30. From Marchfeld to Seewinkel, meteorologist Michele Salmi told "Krone", hot air from the Balkans could drive the thermometers to a new record. While it will remain "cool" in Bregenz (29 degrees), Vienna is expecting at least 35 degrees again.
The hottest day of the year will be close. The south-easterly wind, which is freshening up in the east today, will bring dry and hot air from the Balkans.
Michele Salmi, Wetterexperte von Ubimet Austria
Until the clouds darken again. Heavy thunderstorms will develop on Thursday and Friday, especially in the mountains. A strong cold front will pass over us during the course of Saturday. From the morning onwards, heavy thunderstorms will spread from the west to the countryside, with severe thunderstorms also expected in the east on Sunday. Meanwhile, heavy rain will become an issue in the west. And also snow above 2500 meters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.