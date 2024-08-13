50,000 lightning flashes – and more to come!

A pattern that continued on Tuesday afternoon and evening. And the heat will continue until the weekend. There could even be a new annual heat record in the east. This is currently held by the city of Vienna, where 36.4 degrees were measured on June 30. From Marchfeld to Seewinkel, meteorologist Michele Salmi told "Krone", hot air from the Balkans could drive the thermometers to a new record. While it will remain "cool" in Bregenz (29 degrees), Vienna is expecting at least 35 degrees again.