Top winemakers are guests at Lake Klopeiner See

One of the culinary highlights in the calendar of events in the South Carinthian lake region starts at 7 pm on Thursday. The "Mochoritsch family" Jernej is bringing Austria's elite winegrowers Markus Kirnbauer (Burgenland), Michael Gross, the Styrian with vineyards in Slovenia, as well as Clemens and Lukas Strobl (Lower Austria) to Lake Klopeiner See.