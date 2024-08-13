Before the national elections
Kölly and yellow: “A bit of red, a bit of blue”
Manfred Kölly, leader of the newly launched movement in Burgenland and second nationwide, gives an insight into the new color theory of politics in an interview with "Krone".
"Krone": What are the yellow party's plans for the National Council elections?
Manfred Kölly: We need a basic mandate in a federal state, then we will be represented in parliament with eight seats. That won't be easy, I honestly admit, but it is possible. In Burgenland alone, we would have to achieve around eight percent.
Where do you see the chances?
The hurdle for entering the National Council is achievable, as Burgenland does not agree with Andreas Babler's federal SPD line on integration and minimum income and not everyone follows the FPÖ line. I don't need to comment on the two governing parties anyway.
Why are you still doing the work of leading a movement at the age of 70?
Because I am a politically minded and active person who has almost a lifetime of experience as a local politician, mayor and member of parliament without a party. And because I'm as fit as a fiddle.
What are the priorities of the yellow party?
I'll say what has already been said: The boat is full. When it comes to migration, we believe that those who want to stay and integrate need to know German and get involved professionally. There is a shortage of workers in 110 sectors. Asylum seekers should have a chance of training or a job. Those who want to move on should be given the opportunity. In any case, minimum income should be re-discussed and standardized nationwide. And where is the church in all the debates about migration and Islamism?
What else?
There are enough topics. Energy is just one example. It was the price driver for everything, food, housing and much more. One consequence of this is that we still have the highest inflation rate in Europe. This has also led to substantial salary increases, which were ultimately necessary for employees to be able to afford prosperity, but at the expense of employers. This has had a negative impact on house building and other areas of life.
Are the yellows seeking to leave the EU, as is sometimes suggested?
We just want to point out that people should think about what to make of the policy of the President of the European Commission. Her work for the EU has not been very glorious in the past. Just one keyword: the war in Ukraine. Why is the European Union promoting arms supplies worth billions but making no effort to engage in genuine peace talks? On the contrary, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is still being condemned for this.
What does your political future look like?
I will be standing in the 2025 regional elections with the Liste Burgenland alliance, in cooperation with independent lists, in order to break the SPÖ's absolute majority. For me, Hans Peter Doskozil is a doer, but he sometimes overshoots the mark. There doesn't seem to be a controlling party in Burgenland that can stand up to him. Hence my cry for change. Politics needs more common sense again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.