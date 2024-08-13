Kölly and yellow: “A bit of red, a bit of blue”

What are the priorities of the yellow party?

I'll say what has already been said: The boat is full. When it comes to migration, we believe that those who want to stay and integrate need to know German and get involved professionally. There is a shortage of workers in 110 sectors. Asylum seekers should have a chance of training or a job. Those who want to move on should be given the opportunity. In any case, minimum income should be re-discussed and standardized nationwide. And where is the church in all the debates about migration and Islamism?