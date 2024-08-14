“Cosi fan tutte” completely convincing

Splendor and mountain panorama

Feudal background transparencies show a villa and gardens in Naples, relocating this "Scuola degli amanti", in which the fidelity of the women (but also the men) is tested with disillusioning results, to the actual location of the action. The fact that the image of Vesuvius was combined with the mountain panorama seen through a window in the auditorium made us smile and, in view of the feudal splendor, there is no need to include any contemporary psychological aspects in the text passages, which are quite rightly a feature of "Cosi" productions today. Nevertheless, it does not come across as dusty; instead of the recitatives, the actor Joseph Lorenz not only explains the course of the plot, he also interprets Mozart's music and Da Ponte's libretto, thus emphasizing that Marlies Wagner's aim is to win over audiences for classical music. With such a lively recitation, even those who know the opera well could enjoy it.