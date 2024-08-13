"Mausi" about Lugner:
“Maybe he’s frying the angels in heaven now”
At the first press conference after Richard Lugner's death, "Mausi" Lugner fought back tears. In an interview with Adabei-TV, Mörtel's ex-wife not only spoke about the future of Lugner City, but also speculated about what the society builder might be doing in heaven now.
The pain of losing Richard Lugner runs deep. This becomes more than clear in Christina "Mausi" Lugner's conversation with krone.tv. But amidst all the grief, Mörtel's ex-wife also finds humorous words about the Opera Ball zampano.
"Maybe he'll fry the angels ..."
She is certain: "Now Richard will sit up there on his cloud and lift his top hat and invite the angels for a waltz, maybe fry the angels and say: 'All waltz, up there', and look down on us ..."
But above all, in these difficult times, it is "so nice" to see that her Richard is "so incredibly popular with the public".
Since the news of the society master builder's death, they have received numerous messages of condolence. People from all over the world have expressed their condolences, says "Mausi", who is more than touched.
"An emotional rollercoaster"
For them as a family, however, it was above all "an incredible rollercoaster of emotions" - especially for them and their daughter Jacqueline, who, according to "Mausi", will carry on her father's legacy.
Find out why Richard Lugner was the man of her life, how Lugner City will continue and how Lugner's widow Simone is doing in the video above.
Book of condolences in the Lugner City
Christina "Mausi" Lugner was married to Richard Lugner from 1991 to 2007, but was on good terms with the society builder until his death on Monday.
As she also explained on Tuesday, a book of condolence will soon be published in Lugner City. In it, fans can express their grief and also describe their experiences with the deceased.
