A “red” Danube island for Korneuburg

Following the shipwreck of the Signa real estate development project, the SPÖ is calling for "an end to speculation" about the shipyard site in Korneuburg. As reported, a residential project was to be realized on the site. "The real estate speculation here must be stopped before it comes to a rezoning by the city," demanded Deputy Mayor Bernadette Haider-Wittmann and Provincial Councillor Sven Hergovich (SPÖ) directly on the shipyard site yesterday. The land, which is currently still owned by Signa, is to be "bought free" by the city and state. "We need to secure the land now. Lower Austria can thus preserve an island on the Danube," they say.