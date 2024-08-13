Offers already exist
Avtio! Kuen bids farewell to Greece after two years
Without a contract! No professional footballer wants to be like that. But in the case of Andreas Kuen, this status is likely to be short-lived - but the 29-year-old from Ötztal had to leave Athens. In the coming days, perhaps next week, the midfielder's future should be clarified. WSG Tirol hopes.
"All good!" were the first words on the other end of the phone line, "just arrived on the ferry." From Athens to Brindisi. "But we'll make a stopover in Rome on the way home."
He has no stress. Perhaps he also acquired his composure in Greece. "It was a wonderful two years for Lea and me in Athens," admits Andreas Kuen, "we could have imagined staying there." There were offers, but none that ultimately satisfied him completely. So the Kuens packed up their tents in Athens. Avtio - goodbye!
"A few offers on the table"
What now? The Ötztal native is not panicking about his professional future either - even though he is now without a club. "There are a few offers on the table - but absolutely nothing has been finalized yet."
One of them is from WSG Tirol - of course: The "Tyrolean way" proclaimed by Grün-Weiß, which has already been followed by Lukas Hinterseer (Rostock) and Tobias Anselm (LASK), could be followed by the third local professional footballer with a lot of experience (Rapid, Sturm, among others)! "We had good and fair talks," Kuen clarifies, "but my first option is still abroad."
Left foot would be a variable offensive weapon
However, if nothing concrete emerges in the next two weeks - Wattens would probably be the number one contact in Austria, even if other red-white-red clubs came knocking. "Then it would simply be important for me to be at home." And that would be Tirol for the 29-year-old and his girlfriend. The gifted, technically adept left-footer would be exactly the variable offensive weapon that the Wattener would still need in the tough Bundesliga battle.
