Rioter was already wanted on an EU arrest warrant

In the course of investigations following serious damage to property at a company premises in Kremsmünster on Sunday, the police were able to track down the suspect, a 42-year-old Polish man from Germany. He was known to the police due to a verbal altercation in a nightclub at the weekend. The officers drove to the suspected location, where he was found.



Taken to Garsten prison

During the interrogation of the suspect and further investigations, the police discovered that the 42-year-old was the subject of an outstanding EU arrest warrant. The suspect was then arrested without resistance and transferred to Garsten prison by order of the public prosecutor's office in Steyr.