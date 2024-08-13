Prefers to be boring
Matt Damon could “never live like Ben Affleck”
They grew up together and became Hollywood stars at the same time thanks to their 1997 drama "Good Will Hunting". Today, Matt Damon is delighted that there were no parallels between him and Ben Affleck in terms of their private lives. In the "Radio Time" podcast, he revealed that "I couldn't even imagine living like him".
While his bosom buddy has had various spotlight romances and weddings with Jennifer Garner and most recently Jennifer Lopez, Damon's love life is "just boring" and passes below the media's radar.
"Not good for any exciting story"
The 53-year-old has been married to Luciana Barroso for 19 years - which is doubly lucky for him: "25 years ago, the gossip magazine culture was huge. But they ignored me. I was the married guy who wasn't good for any exciting story. Scandal and sex is what the readers of these publications want."
Damon considers himself "just lucky" that he and his family have been largely ignored: "Especially when I compare myself to Ben. Our careers have been very similar. But I couldn't even imagine what it would be like to be under the microscope for 25 years."
Matt and Luciana got married in 2005. They have daughters Isabella (18), Gia (16) and Stella (13) together. Luciana also brought her daughter Alexia (24) into the marriage.
"Bennifer's" marriage on the brink
Affleck is on the verge of divorcing Jennifer Lopez - after just two years of marriage. He has already bought himself a new "bachelor mansion".
According to "Page Six", most of J.Lo's close friends can hardly wait for the diva to make the divorce official. One insider is quoted as saying: "None of Jen's camp can stand Ben."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
