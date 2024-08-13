Contrary to party line
First SP leader calls for law on chat monitoring
Now the SPÖ is also getting things moving. The first SPÖ state leader is pushing ahead and is now calling for the Social Democrats to approve a law on the monitoring of messenger services. SPÖ Vorarlberg leader Mario Leiter told "Krone": "There is an urgent need for action".
Vorarlberg is not a heavyweight in terms of domestic politics because too few voters live in the state. But there are always bold political announcements coming from the westernmost federal state. Vorarlberg SPÖ leader Mario Leiter, who has been a police officer for 40 years, is now breaking away from the SPÖ line, which still refuses to approve the law on monitoring chat messages and messenger services.
Following the thwarted attack on the Taylor Swift concert, he is emphatically calling for the Austrian intelligence services to be given the opportunity to monitor messenger services. "We must all move now, because there is an urgent need for action. As a Social Democrat, it is important for me to state that the responsibility here lies not only with the ÖVP, but with all parties - including the SPÖ," he appealed.
The monitoring of messenger services should be subject to strict conditions. In addition to judicial approval, a list of penalties is also needed, according to Leiter. "In order to prevent misuse, the offenses for which the monitoring of messenger services, encrypted chats etc. may be used should be specified. For example, in the case of organized crime or potential assassins," the Vorarlberg SPÖ leader told the "Krone" newspaper.
For the city commander of Bludenz, it is "essential that an independent and neutral state can also ensure its security independently of other intelligence services".
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler will have to take a stand in the next few days anyway. Today, Tuesday, the National Security Council is meeting, with all parties at the table. The ÖVP will put a 4-point package of measures on the table. After an endless blockade, the Greens agreed late yesterday afternoon that the draft bill for the State Protection and Intelligence Service Act, which was drawn up by the Ministry of the Interior, can now be examined.
