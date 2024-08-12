"It's unbelievable"
Acclaimed fan reception for our Olympic heroes
Austria's medal winners received a fitting reception on their return to Austria. It got really loud at Vienna-Schwechat Airport on Monday evening as families and cheering fans welcomed their heroes to live music.
Kitesurfer Valentin Bontus and Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mähr, who also sailed to gold, were celebrated along with bronze climbers Jakob Schubert and Jessica Pilz.
The atmosphere was great, especially for Bontus. A musical delegation from his home town of Perchtoldsdorf had arrived and rivaled the Austrian army's guard music with their performance.
Friends and family of the 23-year-old appeared with wakeboards, among other things, set off confetti cannons and made a lot of noise with horns. Some were dressed in white in reference to the ÖSV racing suit that Bontus wore during his races.
"It's unbelievable"
"It's incredible to see so many faces sitting at home with their fingers crossed. It's wonderful that I can bring them a gold medal," said the Lower Austrian in the ORF interview. Vadlau was also pleased to finally be back home. "We've been away from home for a relatively long time now, since July 22. Now it's all the nicer to be welcomed back like this," said the sailor.
The quintet presented the medals once again to the delight of their supporters and gave interviews before the athletes headed home. Another medal ceremony in honor of the successful ÖOC athletes is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Vienna Hofburg. Judoka Michaela Polleres, who was also successful in Paris, had already landed back in Vienna a week ago after winning bronze.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
