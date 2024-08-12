The rower was in danger

Due to his inability to maneuver, the 75-year-old rower from Linz, together with the swimmer clinging to the bow, was in danger of crashing into the passenger ships moored there or the bridge piers located downstream. The 28-year-old swimmer from Poland, who was holding on to the rowing boat, was thrown the buoyancy aid and pulled to the stern of the boat with the buoyancy aid, where he could be brought on board via the recovery platform.