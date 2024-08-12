After the storm
State road washed away: traffic will soon be flowing again
Flooding and meters of mud and debris: Three weeks after the heavy storms, the Innerkremser Landesstraße will be reopened to traffic on Wednesday afternoon.
Around three weeks ago, heavy rain caused severe damage to the Innerkremser road between Kremsbrücke and Innerkrems in more than 35 places. Over a length of nine kilometers, the provincial road was washed away in places by up to 80 meters, stone embrasures and safety barriers were destroyed by blockages, debris flows and flooding. Since then, the L19 has been closed to traffic from Kremsbrücke and the district of Innerkrems can only be reached via Salzburg/Schönfeld.
"The road construction department has been working flat out to restore the Innerkremser Straße as quickly as possible. The provincial road can therefore be provisionally opened to traffic earlier than planned on August 14, i.e. Wednesday afternoon," says road construction officer Martin Gruber, announcing the good news. Even though in many places the road will only be open to traffic in one lane and at an appropriate speed for the time being. Concrete barriers and crash barriers will secure the road at the damaged sections.
In total, 18,500 tons of material have been moved to the damaged sections of road in around 1,250 truckloads over the past few weeks. Ten excavators and up to 20 trucks were used by the road administration. Around 4,500 m3 of river stones and approx. 3,000 m3 of concrete were used to restore the bank protection alone. To date, the workers have put in no less than 5,500 hours of work,
"Total costs cannot yet be estimated"
"Thanks to everyone who has contributed to the Innerkremser Straße being opened to traffic this week. Excellent work has been done here and it has been shown once again that the region can rely on us. Even if it will still take some time before the two-lane road is fully passable," says Gruber. It is not yet possible to estimate the total cost of repairing the damage and the other necessary renovation work.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
