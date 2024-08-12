State road washed away: traffic will soon be flowing again

"Total costs cannot yet be estimated"

"Thanks to everyone who has contributed to the Innerkremser Straße being opened to traffic this week. Excellent work has been done here and it has been shown once again that the region can rely on us. Even if it will still take some time before the two-lane road is fully passable," says Gruber. It is not yet possible to estimate the total cost of repairing the damage and the other necessary renovation work.