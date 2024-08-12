Vaccination reduced Covid-19 mortality by 59%

34 out of 54 European countries provided valid data

By March 2023, the 54 countries in the European region of the World Health Organization (WHO) had reported a total of around 2.2 million deaths related to Covid-19. The current study was based on data between December 2020, when the vaccines first became available, and March 2023. The data was analyzed for the age groups 25 to 49 years, 50 to 59 years, over 60, 60 to 69, 70 to 79 and over 80 years. As complete data was not available from all countries and regions, the analysis refers to 34 of the 54 countries and regions in total.