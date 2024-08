Girlfriend saw alpinist fall to his death

All help too late

His girlfriend immediately climbed down to the accident victim and informed the emergency services. However, the crew of the C14 rescue helicopter could only determine that the man from Salzburg had died. He was finally rescued by the Libelle Steiermark police helicopter and flown down to the valley by the C14. The girlfriend is now being cared for by the crisis intervention team. The Liezen Alpine Police are now investigating the exact course of the accident.