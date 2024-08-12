Vorteilswelt
Hot until Thursday

Heatwave! Salzburgers storm lakes and outdoor pools

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 07:00

It's likely to be 30 degrees or more until Thursday, at least in the north of Salzburg - the first heatwave is on its way. Water rats are looking to cool off in some of the 608 lakes in the province. But not all of them can offer real refreshment.

comment0 Kommentare

From A for Amertaler See in the municipality of Mittersill to Z for Zaunersee in Zederhauser Riedingtal: Salzburger Land is home to an impressive 608 lakes. Many of them, including ice-cold high mountain reservoirs such as the Amertaler See, enjoyed the biggest crowds of bathers and people looking to cool off so far this summer.

Lake Zell was also very busy (Bild: EXPA/ JFK)
Lake Zell was also very busy
(Bild: EXPA/ JFK)

This is not surprising. A look at the weather forecast suggests hot 30 degrees and sometimes more, at least until Thursday. At least the city of Salzburg and the Flachgau region have to survive their first little heatwave.

Vivien cooled down in Ostermiething near Salzburg (Bild: Scharinger Daniel)
Vivien cooled down in Ostermiething near Salzburg
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel)

Only the second really hot summer Sunday
Sunday yesterday also broke the previous visitor records of the year because, at 32 degrees, it was only the second day of the summer after July 21 (30) to exceed the 30 degree mark.

There was already a lot going on at Mattsee in the morning (Bild: Scharinger Daniel)
There was already a lot going on at Mattsee in the morning
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel)

 "I never felt the urge to go swimming in June and July," a visitor to the Almkanal in Gneis told the "Krone" yesterday. "The thunderstorms and rain showers in between were always a great way to cool off. Now you really have to get into the water yourself!"

A guaranteed cool-down next to the Almkanal needs to be well chosen: 28 lakes are designated as bathing lakes in the province. At least in Eben, Werfenweng (Wengsee) and in the St. Martin am Tennengebirge lake park, you can look forward to water temperatures below 21 degrees.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
