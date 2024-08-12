Hot until Thursday
Heatwave! Salzburgers storm lakes and outdoor pools
It's likely to be 30 degrees or more until Thursday, at least in the north of Salzburg - the first heatwave is on its way. Water rats are looking to cool off in some of the 608 lakes in the province. But not all of them can offer real refreshment.
From A for Amertaler See in the municipality of Mittersill to Z for Zaunersee in Zederhauser Riedingtal: Salzburger Land is home to an impressive 608 lakes. Many of them, including ice-cold high mountain reservoirs such as the Amertaler See, enjoyed the biggest crowds of bathers and people looking to cool off so far this summer.
This is not surprising. A look at the weather forecast suggests hot 30 degrees and sometimes more, at least until Thursday. At least the city of Salzburg and the Flachgau region have to survive their first little heatwave.
Only the second really hot summer Sunday
Sunday yesterday also broke the previous visitor records of the year because, at 32 degrees, it was only the second day of the summer after July 21 (30) to exceed the 30 degree mark.
"I never felt the urge to go swimming in June and July," a visitor to the Almkanal in Gneis told the "Krone" yesterday. "The thunderstorms and rain showers in between were always a great way to cool off. Now you really have to get into the water yourself!"
A guaranteed cool-down next to the Almkanal needs to be well chosen: 28 lakes are designated as bathing lakes in the province. At least in Eben, Werfenweng (Wengsee) and in the St. Martin am Tennengebirge lake park, you can look forward to water temperatures below 21 degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.