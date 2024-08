Admira get their first win of the season against Vienna

Vienna had the first chance, but Kelvin Boateng's header from a corner kick only hit the crossbar (6'). After Admira had also missed a great opportunity (11), Alar was on hand in the 14th minute. The veteran headed home from a long throw-in before being forced off shortly afterwards. Thomas Silberberger's team then missed several good chances, with Ristanic finally making it 2:0 (55').