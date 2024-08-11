Boy flees from police on a souped-up moped

Instead of stopping, the 15-year-old accelerated and fled in the direction of Hard on his souped-up two-wheeler. This was not only not very intelligent, but also very dangerous: at a junction, for example, he thundered across a cycle path and footpath at high speed, and a man with a dog was only just able to get to safety. A little later, he almost ran over another pedestrian, who swerved into a driveway at the last second.