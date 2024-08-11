Vorteilswelt
Chase

Boy flees from police on a souped-up moped

Nachrichten
11.08.2024 12:30

Wild scenes took place in Lauterach on Saturday evening. A police patrol wanted to stop a moped rider who was obviously traveling at too high a speed at around 10 pm. However, he had other things on his mind... 

comment0 Kommentare

Instead of stopping, the 15-year-old accelerated and fled in the direction of Hard on his souped-up two-wheeler. This was not only not very intelligent, but also very dangerous: at a junction, for example, he thundered across a cycle path and footpath at high speed, and a man with a dog was only just able to get to safety. A little later, he almost ran over another pedestrian, who swerved into a driveway at the last second.

Shortly before the intersection of Schützenweg and the main road, the rampage finally came to an end: the police had blocked the road with an official vehicle - although the teenager tried to drive past, he hit the car, damaging it. The moped rider himself suffered minor abrasions to his knee.

Litany of offenses
The 15-year-old is probably far more upset about the penalties he is now facing. He was reported to the Bregenz district authority for a whole litany of administrative offenses. He was also reported to the public prosecutor's office for endangering physical safety. The boy's moped was inspected on site and several unauthorized technical modifications were detected, which is why the license plate was temporarily removed.  

The Lauterach police inspectorate asks all passers-by and drivers who were exposed to danger from the moped driver to contact them immediately (059133-8132).

