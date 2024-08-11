"Condition not good"
Buried father placed in an induced coma
The Dutch father, who was buried in the collapse of a hotel in Kröv in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate along with his wife Edi and son (2), has been placed in an induced coma. "His condition is not good," explained a police spokesman.
The 26-year-old is in the intensive care unit of a German hospital and is suffering from "injuries that can occur after being buried for a long time", the executive said.
As the RTL channel reported, Mark is said to have woken up from his coma in the meantime and his condition was said to be stable. A lot of water had accumulated in the Dutchman's body after the accident because he had been trapped under the rubble for so long. It had been planned to fly the 26-year-old by helicopter to a specialist clinic in the Netherlands on Monday.
54,000 euros in donations collected for the family
Meanwhile, relatives are collecting donations to support the young family following the tragedy. The donation target of 20,000 euros was far exceeded with around 54,000 euros collected by Sunday lunchtime. According to the website, the donations from the campaign on the gofundme.com platform will be used for transportation to the Netherlands as well as "other uncovered medical costs, items lost in the rubble and other costs not covered by insurance".
On Tuesday, an entire floor of a hotel in the Moselle town collapsed. Seven injured people could only be rescued from the rubble after hours. In addition to the owner of the hotel, a woman born in 1961 who was a guest there also lost her life.
On Sunday, a memorial service was held by the police chaplaincy and the parish in Kröv. Many participants were expected. The police chaplain of the diocese of Trier, Hubertus Kesselheim, announced that prayers would be said for the 26-year-old father.
"The roof is completely gone"
Meanwhile, the demolition work continued. The duration of the operation was uncertain; debris and rubble had to be removed. The expert would determine how deep the structure had to be in order to draw up his report. "The roof is completely gone."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.