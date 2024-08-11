Italy wants to protect Vespa as national heritage

"Italian symbol on two wheels"

"Including the Vespa in the list of vehicles of national interest in order to protect it from any kind of traffic restriction is a common sense proposal that we actively supported in order to defend a heritage, a myth and an Italian symbol on two wheels that is known and admired all over the world," Salvini emphasized in a letter. He is campaigning for the Vespa to be allowed to "ride freely" as a national heritage, regardless of any restrictions relating to pollutant emissions.