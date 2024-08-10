Glued in front of private jet
Activists demonstrate at several airports
Last generation climate activists demonstrated against climate-damaging air traffic at several airports in Germany on Saturday. Among other things, they stuck themselves in front of a private jet on Sylt and spilled black-colored paste in a terminal in Dortmund.
At Dortmund airport, the activists also held up posters with the slogan "Oil kills", according to the group.
According to the police, 14 activists demonstrated in a terminal at Stuttgart Airport. Flight operations were not affected
Stuck in front of private jet
At Sylt Airport, a member of the Last Generation sat on the wing of a parked private jet, as can be seen in a video posted by the group on the online service X.
The organization explained that activists had also stuck themselves to the tarmac. The responsible police in Flensburg did not initially respond to an inquiry.
Protest against "unnecessary domestic flights"
The Last Generation criticized the fact that flights from Dortmund to Munich are still being offered - these are "easily dispensable domestic flights" that are "particularly harmful".
Regarding the campaign on Sylt, the group said it was "absurd" that flights were taking off every day from Sylt to Düsseldorf, Munich or Frankfurt. "Airplanes burn oil and gas, fossil fuels that pose a massive threat to our existence."
Apartments investigated by climate activists
In recent weeks, Last Generation climate activists have temporarily paralyzed flight operations at Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt am Main and at Cologne/Bonn Airport and temporarily blocked cargo operations at Leipzig/Halle Airport.
According to the organization, eight homes of "Last Generation" climate activists were searched on Thursday. The organization then announced that it would extend its protest despite the "massive attempt at intimidation by the authorities".
