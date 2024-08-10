Long construction processes: “City must deliver a solution”

Lawyer Mario Walcher notes that the recent Constitutional Court ruling is not a novelty, but was already decided in this way in 2022. "Over the last two years, I have assisted a number of clients with such proceedings and it seemed that some progress was being made - but the current case shows a step backwards," says the lawyer (Hohenberg law firm). "In future, everyone in Graz must have the opportunity to obtain a development plan in good time. After all, this is the basis for the building permit procedure, which often takes years."