Synchronized swimming
Next medal? Final with Alexandris from 19.30
Will there be the next medal for Austria tonight from 7.30 pm? That's when the Alexandri sisters Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina start the free freestyle final. With second place in yesterday's technical freestyle, the two have an excellent starting position.
Here is the live ticker:
Synchronized swimmers Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina put themselves in a very good position to win a medal in the duet at the Olympic Games in Paris on Friday evening. The ÖOC team received an excellent score of 267.2533 points in the technical freestyle, with only the Chinese world champions scoring higher with 276.7867 points.
Free skating even stronger for the sisters
The execution of the eight elements packed into the 2:20-minute technical free skate is their strength. "Almost nobody can do it as well as we can," explained Eirini-Marina confidently. Mladenova said in the interview that some elements could have been even higher. In any case, the free freestyle was the stronger part. Anna-Maria: "We can perform a high level of difficulty well."
The two athletes are satisfied with the gap of around seven points to Ukraine and ten points to the newly formed Japanese duo Moe Higa/Tomoka Sato. The world champions in the 2023 free freestyle have now even exceeded their wish for a top-three position at the halfway stage. They finished twelfth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and seventh in Tokyo 2021.
Saturday's decision, however, promises to be a very close race. The seventh-placed Spaniards were only 13.2 points behind the Alexandri siblings. China's Wang Liuyi/Wang Qianyi, world champions in technical and free skating in Doha, are favored by almost ten points. The Dutch and British duo are within three points of third and fourth place. It seems fairly certain that any of the seven leading duos would be out of the running for victory if they were to receive a deduction (Basemark).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.