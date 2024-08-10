Next medal? Final with Alexandris from 19.30

Saturday's decision, however, promises to be a very close race. The seventh-placed Spaniards were only 13.2 points behind the Alexandri siblings. China's Wang Liuyi/Wang Qianyi, world champions in technical and free skating in Doha, are favored by almost ten points. The Dutch and British duo are within three points of third and fourth place. It seems fairly certain that any of the seven leading duos would be out of the running for victory if they were to receive a deduction (Basemark).