Company boss has had enough
Fight against litterers: “My wall is not a toilet”
"I can't have the smell of urine in my nose all the time," says car dealer Benjamin Lindinger, annoyed. He uses video surveillance and signs to get to grips with the wild urinators, and car shampoo to clean up their mess.
Enough is enough! Company boss Benjamin Lindinger has had enough of the wild urinators on the premises of his car repair shop in Traun, which he has had to contend with since October last year. At that time, the petrol station located in front of his company premises switched to self-service, which also meant that the customer toilet was no longer available.
"It stinks everywhere"
Customers still fill up there and the snack store is also well used, but to do their "business", they move to the car dealer's premises. "They urinate in my driveway, in front of the spare parts store or on the house wall. It stinks of urine everywhere, even customers have asked what's going on," says Lindinger.
It can't be that I constantly have the smell of urine in my nose when I walk across my pitch. Please stay human and use the toilets.
Firmenchef Benjamin Lindinger
Standard excuse does not apply
The culprits are not just men, women also relieve themselves in his office - despite video surveillance and several signs. "Once I was sitting in the office writing a quotation. I saw a lady squatting down in front of me on the camera. I came out and wanted to know what that was all about. She just said that she was in such a hurry," says the company boss.
Lazy excuse
An excuse that he refuses to accept, as there is a petrol station with a toilet or a fast food restaurant just 500 meters away. He has already tried in vain to remove the smell and the yellow paint from the wall of the building with car shampoo. Now he wants to report every violation to the police.
High penalties loom
Around a year ago in Vorarlberg, a "bladder weak" was fined 800 euros for peeing on the door of a physiotherapy practice. The penalties are even higher in the lagoon city of Venice, where wild urinators have to pay up to 3,000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
