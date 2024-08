Graz is the most frequent recipient of social assistance

A Syrian family with seven children receives 4600 euros in social benefits in Vienna - it's the headline in the political summer of 2024 so far. Calculators have been pulled out all over the country - for many, this amount is just enough to support a family of nine. For many more, however, it is a further sign that performance is no longer worthwhile in Austria's "welfare state". In Styria, as reported, the family mentioned at the beginning would receive 3280 euros.