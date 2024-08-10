Pilz relieved: “Big dream comes true”

Fear of fourth place

In Tokyo three years ago, Pilz narrowly missed out on a medal in seventh place, but this time she was rewarded. "I immediately looked at the coaches to see whether it was enough or not. I was afraid that it would be fourth place," explained Pilz, who hugged her coaches immediately after her lead. "All the coaches and support staff gave us great support. The most important thing is to have someone you can run to and who is happy for you."