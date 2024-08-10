Assassination plans: DSN was under “extreme pressure”

The fact that the constitutional protection officers were able to collect and secure sufficient evidence in good time before the concert dates, on the basis of which the 19-year-old and his 17-year-old alleged accomplice are now in custody on charges of terrorist association and another acquaintance of the 19-year-old has been arrested, speaks for an efficient investigation. After all, it became clear within a few days that the 19-year-old was not a lone perpetrator, that he probably did not carry out the preparations for the intended crime alone and that there were obviously accomplices.